Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.00

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.99 ($0.30), with a volume of 95618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.48. The firm has a market cap of £23.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42.

In other Oxford BioDynamics news, insider Alexandre Akoulitchev purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,308.18). Also, insider Stephen Charles Diggle purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($115,303.98). Insiders have acquired 581,187 shares of company stock worth $14,329,171 in the last quarter.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

