Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OWLT opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Owlet has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Owlet by 2,299.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Owlet by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Owlet by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

About Owlet (Get Rating)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

