OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.12.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in OSI Systems by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

