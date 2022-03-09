Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 324,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,675.0 days.
OTCMKTS:OCLDF opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Orica has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.
Orica Company Profile (Get Rating)
