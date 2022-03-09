Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 324,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,675.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OCLDF opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Orica has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Get Orica alerts:

Orica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.