Oraichain Token (ORAI) Tops One Day Volume of $274,430.00

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for about $6.15 or 0.00014585 BTC on exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $12.58 million and approximately $274,430.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00033315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00102343 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oraichain Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oraichain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

