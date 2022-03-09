OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $19.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OptimumBank by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares during the period. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

