Oppenheimer Comments on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the third quarter worth $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,835,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

