Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.86

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.86 and traded as low as $64.70. Onex shares last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 852 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONEXF. boosted their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Onex from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0795 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Onex’s payout ratio is presently 2.03%.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

