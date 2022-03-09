OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lowered its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 92,184 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMF traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,587. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.82. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.58%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

