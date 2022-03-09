One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 108,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 316,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,794 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 72,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,645. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

