ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.960-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $4.63 on Wednesday, hitting $83.84. The company had a trading volume of 648,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ONE Gas by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 16.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ONE Gas by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

