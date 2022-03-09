Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.31. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86.
About Oncolytics Biotech (Get Rating)
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
