Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ONCY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $89.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.31. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.