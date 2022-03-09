OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 110,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

OCX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.03.

Shares of OCX opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte Co. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

