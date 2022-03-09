Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,420 shares of company stock valued at $60,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,447. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

