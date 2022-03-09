Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.350-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $388 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.85 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a 52 week low of $152.51 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.00.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in Okta by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

