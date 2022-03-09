OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OFG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,845. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.32. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

