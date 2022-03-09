Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ocugen by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,551,299 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $6,087,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 399,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ocugen by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 94,366 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocugen alerts:

OCGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $486.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 14.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Ocugen Profile (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.