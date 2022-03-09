Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,133.50

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,133.50 ($14.85) and last traded at GBX 1,134.50 ($14.87), with a volume of 218506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,214 ($15.91).

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCDO. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.07) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.00) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,550 ($20.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,413.64 ($31.63).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,420.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,651.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($17.27) per share, with a total value of £9,950.90 ($13,038.39). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 786 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,254.

Ocado Group Company Profile (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

