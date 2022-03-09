OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OERLF opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. OC Oerlikon has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile (Get Rating)
