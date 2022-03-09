Oasis Network Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $824.60 million and $174.31 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

