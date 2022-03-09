Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $320,250.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Brian Clem sold 1,151 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $19,175.66.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

