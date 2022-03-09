NZME Limited (ASX:NZM) to Issue $0.05 Final Dividend

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.60.

NZME Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated media and entertainment company in New Zealand. It offers its products through 32 print publications, 9 radio channels, and 19 real estate publications, as well as websites. The company was formerly known as Wilson & Horton Limited.

