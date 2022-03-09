NZME Limited (ASX:NZM) to Issue $0.05 Final Dividend

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.60.

NZME Company Profile (Get Rating)

NZME Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated media and entertainment company in New Zealand. It offers its products through 32 print publications, 9 radio channels, and 19 real estate publications, as well as websites. The company was formerly known as Wilson & Horton Limited.

