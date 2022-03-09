NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.01. 49,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.10. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $168.74 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

