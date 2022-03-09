Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Lowered to $100.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.41. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,064,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

