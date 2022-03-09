Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Set at $120.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) received a $120.00 target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on NTR. Scotiabank raised their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Nutrien stock opened at $94.81 on Monday. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $101.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

