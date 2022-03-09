Nutrien Ltd. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now anticipates that the company will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.19 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTR. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

NYSE NTR opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

