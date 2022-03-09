NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NU. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.29.

NU stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. NU has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,018,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $401,393,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

