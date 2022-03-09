Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Novanta were worth $17,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novanta by 758.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 5.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Novanta by 36.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NOVT stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.54. 902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,874. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta (Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.