NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,923,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $51,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NOV during the third quarter worth $79,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 22.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,246,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NOV by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

NOV stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

