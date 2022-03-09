Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) rose 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 356,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,596,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.