Norway Savings Bank Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX traded up $22.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $529.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,187. The company’s 50-day moving average is $531.64 and its 200-day moving average is $601.63. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $460.36 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

