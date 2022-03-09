Norway Savings Bank Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.65. 6,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,351. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.16 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.