Norway Savings Bank Purchases 6,584 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 1.6% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 219,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,709. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

