Norway Savings Bank Has $10.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.7% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.26. 163,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,611. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

