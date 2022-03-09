Norway Savings Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.44. 207,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $208.24 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.