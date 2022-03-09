NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Short Interest Up 34.5% in February

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,840,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 26,650,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

