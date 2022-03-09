Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after buying an additional 88,751 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,655,000 after buying an additional 99,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $449.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $295.87 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

