Northern Dynasty Minerals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 44,265 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,057% compared to the typical volume of 3,827 call options.

NAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 428,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,161,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 817,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 117,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.70. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

