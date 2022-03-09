Northern Dynasty Minerals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 44,265 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,057% compared to the typical volume of 3,827 call options.
NAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 428,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,161,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 817,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 117,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.