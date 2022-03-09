North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOA. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NOA opened at $15.66 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $445.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.