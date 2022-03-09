Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 154,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,680 shares.The stock last traded at $4.23 and had previously closed at $4.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NMR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

