Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.3 days.

NCLTF opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.27. Nitori has a 52 week low of $136.31 and a 52 week high of $209.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nitori from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the sales of furniture and interior goods through its group companies. It offers beddings, curtains, carpets, rugs, mats, interior items, daily living items, kitchenware, cookware, tableware, bath ware, toilet, laundry, beds, sofas, cushions, television stands, living room storage, tables, chairs, cupboards, storage racks, office furniture, bookshelves, stationeries, relaxation, massage, health items, everyday life support items, children’s room items, study desks, small home appliances, lighting products and kitchen units.

