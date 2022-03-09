Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Holdings Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 662,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998,577 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nine Energy Service were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 8.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $185.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.08. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 414,612 shares of company stock valued at $382,785. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

