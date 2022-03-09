NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%. Research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,959 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,072,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 54,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 54,217 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

