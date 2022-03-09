NextDAO (NAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $310,662.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,292,855,381 coins and its circulating supply is 2,252,623,272 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

