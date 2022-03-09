Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.78

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.78 and last traded at $74.94, with a volume of 156272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,790. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,939,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

