New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $45.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $46.09.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,096 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

