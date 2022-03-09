New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $45.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $46.09.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,096 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.
About New Jersey Resources (Get Rating)
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.