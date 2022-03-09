Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Neuronetics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of STIM opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.38. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.52.
In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $62,224.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $40,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,919 shares of company stock valued at $135,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.
Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.
