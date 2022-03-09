NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.650-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.74 million.

NEO traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,419. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -164.35 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

