NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NCSM stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.40 million, a PE ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NCS Multistage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

